Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Holdings Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,416 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the first quarter valued at $60,441,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1,047.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,046,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,453 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the first quarter valued at $48,120,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,966,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,267,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSCT stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Forescout Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $79.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.42 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSCT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

