123,124 Shares in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 123,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

CALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

CALA stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $240.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.90. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.