Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 91.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 454.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 250.0% during the second quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

NYSE LNT opened at $49.93 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

