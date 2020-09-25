NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 817,809 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $7,044,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 259.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,274 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 678,787 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $292.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

