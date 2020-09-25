Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,284 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 143,593 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 570.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 238,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,963,000 after purchasing an additional 758,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.74 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.