Man Group plc Purchases New Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Ciena by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ciena by 98.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CIEN. ValuEngine downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $480,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $107,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,995 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,712. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

