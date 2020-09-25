Man Group plc Takes $675,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after buying an additional 1,283,441 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $14.63 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

