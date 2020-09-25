Man Group plc Sells 15,800 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Trinseo worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 247.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 37,382 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter worth $1,963,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trinseo by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 36,861 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in Trinseo by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 70,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $2,674,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSE opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $962.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

