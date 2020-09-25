Man Group plc Raises Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 563.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 771,509 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.28% of Oasis Petroleum worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OAS. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 87.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.71.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. Analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.90.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

