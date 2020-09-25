Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,107 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Novanta by 132.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 29.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 34,164.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $1,003,454.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,245 shares in the company, valued at $17,442,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,954,332.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock worth $3,436,785. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $101.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 1.14. Novanta Inc has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.