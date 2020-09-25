Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344,368 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,456,915,000 after buying an additional 3,121,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,340,000 after acquiring an additional 554,698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 533,167 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,328,000 after acquiring an additional 134,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.62.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $345,959. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

