Man Group plc Buys New Holdings in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 544.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SciPlay Corp has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SciPlay Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.