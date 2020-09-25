Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will announce sales of $120.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.70 million and the highest is $121.40 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $132.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $493.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.90 million to $493.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $491.90 million, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $496.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 114.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 174,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 93,354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth about $1,508,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.09.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.