$31.49 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce $31.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $23.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $113.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.41 million, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $122.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. ValuEngine cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth $1,517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 34.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 124.5% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 124,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 69,142 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 230,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTR stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

