Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.34 Million

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce sales of $47.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.12 million and the lowest is $46.80 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $49.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $186.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.80 million to $189.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $243.13 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $254.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.93 million, a PE ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

