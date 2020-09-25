$299.78 Million in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will post sales of $299.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $340.50 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.99. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after buying an additional 2,279,694 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 799,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

