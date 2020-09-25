SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.98. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.26.

SGEN stock opened at $179.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.13. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.83 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total value of $1,939,403.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,257 shares of company stock valued at $30,481,478. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,998,114,000 after purchasing an additional 720,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 58.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,913,000 after purchasing an additional 414,351 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

