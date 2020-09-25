CarMax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,346 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,654% compared to the typical daily volume of 590 put options.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $24,864,292.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,553,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 458,295 shares of company stock worth $44,382,115. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CarMax by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in CarMax by 1.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in CarMax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in CarMax by 51.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

KMX opened at $94.28 on Friday. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens boosted their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

