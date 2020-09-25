Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,834 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,255% compared to the typical daily volume of 283 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,607,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,047,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,921,000 after buying an additional 1,841,377 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after buying an additional 752,945 shares during the period. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after buying an additional 455,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

