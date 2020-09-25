Jabil Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,153 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,453% compared to the average daily volume of 241 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jabil by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $34.41 on Friday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

