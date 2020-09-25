Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.62.

Shares of PEG opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,328,000 after acquiring an additional 134,735 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,257,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $345,959. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

