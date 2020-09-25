Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SOUTH32 LTD/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SOUTH32 LTD/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SOUTH32 LTD/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOUHY. HSBC raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

SOUHY opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Earnings History and Estimates for SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$299.78 Million in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited This Quarter
$299.78 Million in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited This Quarter
SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc.
SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc.
CarMax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
CarMax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Baozun
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Baozun
Jabil Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Jabil Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Stock Price Down 2.3%
Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Stock Price Down 2.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report