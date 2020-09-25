Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SOUTH32 LTD/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SOUTH32 LTD/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SOUTH32 LTD/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOUHY. HSBC raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

SOUHY opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

