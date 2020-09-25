Richelieu Hardware Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 20th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$248.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.40 million.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$34.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$20.51 and a one year high of C$36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 28.70.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,765,186.50. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total transaction of C$489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,853.72. Insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,150 over the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

