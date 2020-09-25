Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.40 to C$11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.17.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$6.91 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$6.42 and a 12 month high of C$78.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.51.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.