Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Lifted by Barrington Research

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Strategic Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.