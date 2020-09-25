Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $14.25 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $19.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $80.60 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.56.

AZO stock opened at $1,129.63 on Thursday. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,203.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,088.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 746.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $276,856,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

