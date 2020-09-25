Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mackinac Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mackinac Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

MFNC opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 99,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

