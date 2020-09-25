Brokers Set Expectations for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 21st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

NYSE ACC opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

