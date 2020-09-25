Stitch Fix Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report released on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

SFIX stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.79 and a beta of 2.73.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $964,024.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $156,843.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,609 in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after buying an additional 2,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,072,000 after buying an additional 1,268,418 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $12,488,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $5,570,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 553,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

