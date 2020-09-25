William Blair Comments on AutoZone, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $25.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $24.02. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2022 earnings at $14.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $79.50 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.56.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,129.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,203.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,088.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in AutoZone by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

