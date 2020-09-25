Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a report released on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

