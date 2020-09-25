Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a report released on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

