FY2021 EPS Estimates for BHP Group PLC Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

BBL opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $48.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

