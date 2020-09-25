Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $15.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

