Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Sell

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues helped it to expand monetized user base. Twitter launched Fleets icon in three more markets — Italy, India, and South Korea during the reported quarter. Additionally, higher-coronavirus related chats and product improvement expanded user base. Moreover, strong demand for video ad products like Video Website Cards and in-stream pre-roll is a key driver. However, Twitter has withdrawn its full-year guidance. Decline in advertising revenues in the United States due to brand spending pauses related to the coronavirus pandemic and lower international advertising revenues due to business lockdown in APAC are overhangs. This shows that lack of revenue diversification is a major downside. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

TWTR opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,520 shares of company stock worth $2,868,856 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Twitter by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

