Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned a $20.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 318.41% from the company’s current price.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 46.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 216,603 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twitter to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twitter to Sell
Village Farms International Given a $20.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
Village Farms International Given a $20.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Facebook, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Facebook, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BHP Group Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BHP Group Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report