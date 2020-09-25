Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned a $20.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 318.41% from the company’s current price.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 46.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 216,603 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

