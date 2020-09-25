Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned a $20.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 318.41% from the company’s current price.
VFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.
NASDAQ:VFF opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.29.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.