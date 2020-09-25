FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Facebook, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $10.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.11. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.26.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $249.53 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $710.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.05 and its 200 day moving average is $223.25.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $46,490.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,777. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Facebook by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,308,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $297,201,000 after purchasing an additional 642,600 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.