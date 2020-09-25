FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $4.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 231.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

