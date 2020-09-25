FY2021 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Increased by Analyst

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Colliers Secur. raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Colliers Secur. has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

CVGI opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.71.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.46 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 394,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $343,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 527,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $1,359,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

