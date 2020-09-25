B. Riley Weighs in on BioLife Solutions Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $835.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 23,372 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $443,366.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 685,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $9,932,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

