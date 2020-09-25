Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NOVA opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

