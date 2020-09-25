Head to Head Review: Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) and SYSCO (OTCMKTS:SYY)

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) and Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SYSCO and Elamex SA de CV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYSCO $52.89 billion 0.59 $215.48 million $2.01 30.63 Elamex SA de CV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SYSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Elamex SA de CV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of SYSCO shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of SYSCO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of Elamex SA de CV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SYSCO and Elamex SA de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYSCO 0.41% 50.53% 5.07% Elamex SA de CV N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SYSCO has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elamex SA de CV has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SYSCO and Elamex SA de CV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYSCO 0 4 8 0 2.67 Elamex SA de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

SYSCO currently has a consensus target price of $72.44, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. Given SYSCO’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SYSCO is more favorable than Elamex SA de CV.

Summary

SYSCO beats Elamex SA de CV on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of February 25, 2019, it operated 330 distribution facilities worldwide. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Elamex SA de CV

Elamex SA de CV engages in candy manufacturing, and nut processing and packaging in the United States and Mexico. It produces sugar candies, such as starlight mints, orange slices, spice drops, jelly beans, and gummies. The company also processes packaged nuts, including pecans, walnuts, and almonds; and bulk foodservice items, such as sunflower seeds and trail mixes. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for food products; and warehousing and logistics services. Further, the company engages in real estate holdings in Mexico. It sells sugar candies through grocery, drug, mass merchant, food service, and convenience channels; and markets and distributes packaged nuts to foodservice and retail markets. The company serves restaurants, healthcare facilities, hotels, schools, and colleges. Elamex SA de CV was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas. It has operations in Mexico and the United States. The company has a distribution center in El Paso, Texas.

