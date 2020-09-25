Investors Buy Large Volume of Alkermes Call Options (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 804 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 746% compared to the average daily volume of 95 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ALKS opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 7,193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $35,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,354 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,960,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

