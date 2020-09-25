Axon Enterprise Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,885 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 893% compared to the average volume of 492 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $78,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,199 shares of company stock worth $285,999. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $85.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 0.60. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

