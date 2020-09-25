BioXcel Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,014 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 895% compared to the typical volume of 303 call options.

BTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,341.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 143,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 98,669 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.66. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.