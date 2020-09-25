Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NYSE:KGC opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.04. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,036,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after buying an additional 1,879,516 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,981,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,774 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,770,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,235,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 903,548 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

