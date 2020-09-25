FY2020 EPS Estimates for GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Increased by Analyst

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

GLNCY has been the topic of several other reports. Renaissance Capital raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

