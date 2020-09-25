KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $105.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,505.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

