Fortinet Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortinet in a report issued on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

FTNT stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Fortinet by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $884,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,209.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

