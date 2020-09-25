Head to Head Contrast: Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) vs. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE:DBC)

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) and Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE:DBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Gain Capital has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gain Capital and Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gain Capital $233.90 million 0.98 -$60.76 million ($0.95) -6.36 Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gain Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Gain Capital and Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gain Capital 14.34% 31.81% 6.45% Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Gain Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Gain Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gain Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gain Capital pays out -25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gain Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gain Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gain Capital and Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gain Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gain Capital presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Gain Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gain Capital is more favorable than Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund.

Summary

Gain Capital beats Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company offers execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

