Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) vs. Generation Alpha (NASDAQ:GNAL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Generation Alpha alerts:

Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Financial has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Generation Alpha and Performant Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Alpha $1.97 million 0.35 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Performant Financial $150.43 million 0.23 -$26.82 million ($0.40) -1.58

Generation Alpha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Generation Alpha and Performant Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 N/A Performant Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Performant Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Performant Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Alpha and Performant Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Alpha -772.70% N/A -759.40% Performant Financial -19.83% -13.36% -4.72%

Summary

Generation Alpha beats Performant Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Alpha

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and related equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lightning controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity ng accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. Its primarily serves commercial and retail cannabis growers in the medical and adult use recreational markets; distributors; and retailers. Generation Alpha, Inc. markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings, as well as ecommerce websites. The company was formerly known as Solis Tek Inc. Generation Alpha, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Upland, California.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs. It also provides audit and recovery services related to improper payments in the healthcare market; and recovery and risk management advisory services to the Department of the Treasury and various financial institutions, as well as to federal, state, and municipal tax authorities. In addition, the company offers services from post-and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims to detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, to coordination of benefits and pharmacy fraud detection. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.